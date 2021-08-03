Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,343,620 shares of company stock valued at $790,711,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.46. 306,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,338,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.49. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $988.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

