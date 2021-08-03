Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 68,906 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,906 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $117.61. 33,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

