Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,410 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $108,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. 369,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803,798. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.