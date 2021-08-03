Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 111,233 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 16.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $120,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $228.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

