Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 50,210 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1,261.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

ESGV stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $82.48.

