Facet Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 266,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $932,000.

SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. 6,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

