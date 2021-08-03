Facet Wealth Inc. Has $10.54 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,838,635 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80.

