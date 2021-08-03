Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 11,319 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 448,001 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $106.67. 16,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,383. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.99.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

