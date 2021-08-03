Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 1,442 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.28. 76,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

