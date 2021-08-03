Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 14,505 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 80,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.