Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.57. 76,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.