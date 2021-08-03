Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 7,338 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. 58,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,994. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.