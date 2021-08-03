Faceter (FACE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Faceter has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $2.54 million and $343.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00804114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00093755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042356 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

