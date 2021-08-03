FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $359.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.