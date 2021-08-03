Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $91,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $92,096,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 692.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $526.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

