Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$780.00 to C$790.00. The stock traded as high as C$532.20 and last traded at C$531.07, with a volume of 85086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.55.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$704.17.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$567.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,191,252.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$547.59.

Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

