FairGame Trading Down 0.2% This Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $685,280.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002073 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1,011.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005902 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00083359 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.