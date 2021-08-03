Falcon Project Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,427.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $3,427.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00140992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.78 or 0.99855623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00841011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

