Family Firm Inc. Buys 4,327 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

VTI stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.41. The stock had a trading volume of 190,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $228.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

