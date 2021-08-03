Family Firm Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 66,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 211,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,388. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37.

