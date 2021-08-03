Family Firm Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.83. 11,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,748. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

