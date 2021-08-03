Family Firm Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 1,018,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,822,236. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

