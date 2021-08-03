Family Firm Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,245. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $138.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.