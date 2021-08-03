Family Firm Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 16.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

IWV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.15. 5,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $262.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

