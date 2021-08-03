Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,641,000.

VOOV traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $144.21. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,877. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53.

