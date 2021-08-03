Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days.

FANH stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,022. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $780.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

