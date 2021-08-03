FansTime (FTI) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $735,052.00 and approximately $973,177.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00801997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042372 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.