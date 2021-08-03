FantasyGold Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,239.48 or 1.00172916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.30 or 0.00844306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

