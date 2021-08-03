Fantom Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.13 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $602.12 million and approximately $27.13 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00061982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00809605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00093963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042392 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

