Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 309,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. 732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,283. The stock has a market cap of $444.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.11. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

