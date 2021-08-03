Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Up 3%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s stock price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62). 34,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 32,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($5.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of £216.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 384.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

