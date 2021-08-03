FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,204. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $276.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

