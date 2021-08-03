Fei Protocol Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $36.39 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00100964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00141608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,974.94 or 0.99950633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00848935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

