Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS and its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.

RACE stock opened at $212.15 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

