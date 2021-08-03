Fetch.ai Hits 1-Day Volume of $30.82 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $286.23 million and $30.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.63 or 0.00812424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00094980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042360 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.