Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) Plans GBX 2.65 Dividend

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fidelity European Trust stock opened at GBX 317.63 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 307.11. Fidelity European Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 243.50 ($3.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 321 ($4.19).
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile
