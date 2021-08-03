Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.