Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $66.83. 3,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,131. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $66.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.62.

