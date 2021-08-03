Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 1,152,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,556. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.00. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

