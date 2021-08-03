Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.72 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.95.

Shares of FIS traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.66. 299,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

