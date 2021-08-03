Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

FIS stock traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.66. The stock had a trading volume of 299,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,272. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of -342.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

