Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.74 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.60 EPS.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.42. The stock had a trading volume of 223,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.95.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

