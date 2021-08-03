Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.95.

FIS stock traded down $9.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.42. 223,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,272. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

