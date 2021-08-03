Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $563,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

