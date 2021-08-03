Filecoin (FIL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $315.37 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $54.61 or 0.00141952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and approximately $315.37 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,489.07 or 1.00052528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.15 or 0.00845221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 93,970,386 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.