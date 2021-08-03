Financial Analysis: SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) vs. One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SharpLink Gaming and One Horizon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and One Horizon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A One Horizon Group N/A -92.52% -72.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of One Horizon Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and One Horizon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 3.87 -$1.82 million N/A N/A One Horizon Group $790,000.00 1.81 -$13.77 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than One Horizon Group.

Volatility and Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats One Horizon Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of telecom solutions. It offers telecom expense management, call accounting, TEM billing audit, and contact center software. The company was founded on December 27, 1995 and is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel.

About One Horizon Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital media, entertainment and secure messaging businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sales of Secure Messaging Licenses, 123 Wish, Love Media House, and Browning Productions. The 123 Wish segment offers an experience based platform where subscribers have a chance to play and win experiences from celebrities, athletes and artists. The Love Media House segment includes full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business that provides a broad range of entertainment services as well as branding and advertising, video and photo production, recording, songwriting, artist development, digital distribution, billboard chart promotion, and consulting and life coaching. The Browning Productions segment produces and distributes numerous television programs spanning dozens of episodes for acclaimed television networks such as A&E, FYI, and History Channel. The company was founded by Brian James Collins on November 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

