Financial Contrast: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Webster Financial pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.29 $58.73 million N/A N/A Webster Financial $1.29 billion 3.34 $220.62 million $2.78 17.10

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70

Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $56.09, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.67% 22.96% 2.14% Webster Financial 26.65% 12.41% 1.17%

Summary

Webster Financial beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers asset management, financial planning and trust services, and deposit and loan products for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines or loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of February 12, 2021, it operated 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

