Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,399. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

