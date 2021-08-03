Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 374,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after buying an additional 87,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 80,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares during the period.

EAGG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. 901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,902. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34.

