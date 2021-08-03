Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,599,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 456,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 159,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 778,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 43,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,367. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

